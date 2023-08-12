Ahsoka: Release date, cast, and everything else we know about the Star Wars series

One of the most beloved Star Wars characters ever created is finally getting her own show. After debuting in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008, the teenage Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker went on to become a major fan favorite in the animated TV series of the same name. She returned in the sequel series, Rebels, starred alongside Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi, and made the transition to live-action in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as portrayed by Rosario Dawson. And in August, Ahsoka arrives on Disney+.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23, 2023 with two episodes. The season will consist of eight episodes, and new episodes will release every Wednesday until the finale on October 4. There’s no word yet on whether there will be more seasons.

What does the cast list look like?

Ahsoka will reunite several important characters from the animated series. In addition to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the cast will include:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the Mandalorian explosives expert Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfandi as former con artist and Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger

Lars Mikkelsen as Galactic Empire senior officer Grand Admiral Thrawn

All five characters had major roles in Rebels, so other than being a spinoff of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is also something of a live-action sequel to the animated series.

The cast also features other new and returning faces from the galaxy far, far away, such as Ray Stevenson as former Jedi Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan’s apprentice Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

What is the plot of Ahsoka?

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” the official synopsis explains. Based on Ahsoka’s most recent appearances and the end of Rebels, we suspect that the emerging threat has something to do with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka trailers, teasers, and video clips

Here are all of the trailers and clips that Lucasfilm has shared for Ahsoka so far: