6 epic sci-fi movies and shows that are leaving Netflix soon

Netflix gives and it takes away. One of the unfortunate realities of being subscribed to the biggest and most popular streaming entertainment service in the world is that while each month brings a ton of new content — like a new season of Money Heist, The Circle, Lucifer, and more, which all got added in September — there’s also a ton of content that’s leaving Netflix soon.

In this post, we’re going to zero in on a handful of titles that all fall under the science fiction genre. This constant coming and going, of course, is a fact of life in today’s streaming universe, since the rights agreements that govern shows and movies are often quite complex. Accordingly, for a variety of reasons, we’ve got half a dozen titles including both shows and movies to tell you about below. Several are part of the Star Trek entertainment universe. And, again, to the science fiction fans out there — we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here! Price: See Today's Deals! Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Sci-fi movies and shows leaving Netflix soon

One caveat to all this, too, is that just because these titles are rolling off of Netflix in a matter of days, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t obtain them anymore, period. Video-on-demand sources like iTunes and Amazon can be a go-to for you — if you want to rent or buy these titles outright.

Below, you’ll find the names, trailers, a brief description as well as the last day that these six titles will be available to stream on Netflix. Here we go:

Netflix official synopsis: “A homicide detective and a veteran who has been turned into a beast by a military experiment gone awry become allies after they meet by chance.” Starring: Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, and Max Brown. Last day on Netflix: September 18.

Netflix official synopsis: “Capt. Archer and his crew explore space and discover human innovation-expanding technologies as they meet new alien races in this Star Trek prequel.” Starring: Scott Bakula, John Billingsley, and Jolene Blalock. Last day on Netflix: September 30.

Netflix official synopsis: “On Voyager’s 75-year journey back to Earth, the crew members encounter unknown species as they draw closer to a mysterious quadrant of space.” Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, and Roxann Dawson. Last day on Netflix: September 30.

Netflix official synopsis: “Led by unflappable Capt. Kirk, the crew of the starship Enterprise delves deep into the far reaches of space to explore new world and civilizations.” Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley. Last day on Netflix: September 30.

Netflix official synopsis: “On their first voyage aboard the starship Enterprise, cocky rebel James T. Kirk and logic-driven Vulcan Spock try to defeat a vengeful Romulan commander.” Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban. Last day on Netflix: September 30.

Netflix official summary: “A forensic psychologist partners with a Catholic priest-in-training to investigate miracles and demonic possession in this supernatural drama.” Starring: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi. Last day on Netflix: September 30.