5 new Netflix releases that people will be obsessed with next week

Hopefully, all of you have made good progress in burning through your Netflix watchlists, because the coming week is going to add several new titles that not only will you want to make time for. Plenty of people are also going to obsess over these new Netflix shows (and one movie), all of which are coming over the next week — and promise everything from Buffy-style vampire action to more razorblade cap-wearing gangster drama from 1930s-era Britain, the land of the bleak midwinter.

This is distinct, by the way, from our earlier coverage that offers a more comprehensive look at everything coming to Netflix this month. We’ve also highlighted what we think are some of the best Netflix shows and movies coming to the streamer over the course of this month. Now, though, our aim is to pinpoint the forthcoming titles this week that we specifically think people are going to obsess over — some of which might be among the best Netflix releases this month.

But whether they are or aren’t, we think everyone will definitely be talking about these new releases over the next few days.

New Netflix shows — First Kill

First up in our rundown is the vampire show we alluded to above, First Kill.

Coming June 10, this 8-episode Netflix show is built around a teenage vampire named Juliette who’s eager to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family. Netflix’s summary notes that Juliette sets her sights on Calliope, the new girl in town. “But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Clear your schedules, Buffy fans.

The long-awaited Season 6 of Peaky Blinders

On a gathering storm

Comes a tall handsome man

In a dusty black coat with

A red right hand

It’s been almost three years since the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 5, hit Netflix. In this new season of the wildly popular series — which, by the way, can we all agree has one of the most fantastic opening theme tunes, courtesy of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds? — Tommy Shelby, who leads a mostly family-filled band of gangsters in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, must pick up the pieces from his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate the fascist politician Oswald Mosley.

Among other developments this season, Tommy will also set out for America. The Shelbys need to find new revenue streams once Prohibition ends.

Sadly, missing from Season 6 for the first time will be actress Helen McCroy, who played Tommy’s stalwart and iconic aunt Polly Gray. McCroy passed away in 2021. Also, Season 6 will mark the end of the series — but not of the Peaky Blinders story, itself. Creator Steven Knight is working on a feature-length movie.

Other Netflix shows coming this week

Also on the docket for the coming week, meanwhile? A new Spanish-language show about a sex tape and a female politician (starring an actress from Netflix’s Money Heist). As well as an eye-opening docuseries about a religious sect.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: This is a limited series about a secretive, polygamous sect of the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. From Netflix’s synopsis: “In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody.”

Intimacy: Netflix’s summary of this 8-episode new Netflix show: “A sex tape of a politician with a promising future, leaked to the press, is the catalyst for this story that chronicles the lives of four women who are forced to tread the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the boundaries of our Intimacy? What happens to our lives when our privacy becomes everyone’s conversation?”

A new Netflix movie to check out

Finally, one additional title we want to mention is not a Netflix show but rather a new movie debuting on the streamer in a matter of days. The film is Hustle, starring Adam Sandler, which hits the streamer on June 8.

It’s already garnered a strong 90 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on early reviews. Long story short, in this film, Sandler plays a basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-generation talent. The player he finds and wants to nurture has a rocky past, but Sandler’s character takes it upon himself to bring him to the US and embarks upon an against-the-odds gambit to get him into the NBA.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.