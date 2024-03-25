4 great movies to watch before they leave Netflix in April

Netflix removes a sizable selection of licensed content each month, but some months are much worse than others. For instance, in April 2024, Netflix is losing close to 40 movies and TV shows, including some true classics. You probably don’t have time to binge all of them before they leave the service, but here are 4 movies you should add to your watch list.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 8

This is one of the most underrated, underseen action comedies of the last decade. The Nice Guys stars Ryan Gosling as private eye Holland Marsh and Russell Crowe as enforcer-for-hire Jackson Healy as they team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl in 1977 Los Angeles. The chemistry between the two leads is undeniable, and the supporting cast is brilliant throughout. If you haven’t seen it yet, put it at the top of your list.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 15

Shortly before Daniel Brühl joined Chris Hemsworth in the MCU as the villainous Helmut Zemo, the two starred in Ron Howard’s 2013 Formula 1 movie Rush. Hemsworth plays British racing driver James Hunt, while Brühl plays his Austrian rival Niki Lauda. Even if you aren’t an F1 fan, this is a thrilling story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 22

Zombies might have gone out of style after The Walking Dead lost its luster, but South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho reinvigorated the zombie apocalypse in 2016 with Train to Busan. The movie follows a divorced dad and his estranged daughter on a train ride to Busan, South Korea, that turns into a fight for survival against a horde of zombies.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30

There’s plenty of drama and violence in the movies we listed above, but if you’re just looking for a goofy comedy to watch, you can’t do much better than Step Brothers. This 2008 Adam McKay movie starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as two unemployed manchildren who live with their parents remains one of the funniest of this era.

Honorable mentions: If you make it through all four of those movies before they leave Netflix in April, a few other notable departures worth watching are The Meg, The Hateful Eight, Apollo 13, Joker, Jurassic Park, Silver Linings Playbook, and Whiplash.