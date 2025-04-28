3 Netflix originals returning with brand new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

This is a great week for fans of documentaries, as Chef’s Table and Turning Point are both back with new seasons. We are also getting a new season of the South African drama Unseen, which is about a house cleaner facing off against a crime syndicate.

Returning Netflix series (4/27 – 5/3)

10 years after the documentary series Chef’s Table premiered on Netflix, the streaming service is celebrating the anniversary with a new season dubbed Chef’s Table: Legends. Each episode of this special season will focus on one of the world’s most renowned chefs: Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Thomas Keller, and Alice Waters.

“They are icons that should need no introduction,” the Chef’s Table production team told Tudum. “And yet, we found ourselves alternately surprised and enthralled by the vulnerability, the intimacy, and the previously untold stories that they shared with us.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Director Brian Knappenberger is back with a new entry in the Turning Point franchise, and this one will focus on the Vietnam War. This time, he “examines the harrowing consequences of the Vietnam War, from the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon.”

The South African drama Unseen is back with a new season this month. In the first season, a house cleaner named Zenzi turns to violence after her husband goes missing. In season 2, she has no choice but to trust the people who put her in jail.