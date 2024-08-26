2 Netflix original shows returning this week with new seasons

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

This week, we’re highlighting the French comedy Represent and new episodes of Untold, which is a sports documentary anthology series that has been running on Netflix since 2022. The latest episode covers the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal.

Netflix shows returning this week

We actually missed this one last week, but the anthology sports docuseries Untold has returned with its fourth volume on Netflix. This season focuses on three new stories: the 2009 murder of Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, the alleged 2023 Michigan football sign-stealing scheme, and the life and times of US soccer icon Hope Solo.

The Murder of Air McNair, directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander Ward, premiered on August 20. This week, we are getting Sign Stealer, directed by Micah Brown, which features ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who found himself in the middle of the scandal. Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer, the third and final entry of this volume, premieres on Sept. 4.

Represent is a French comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan about youth center leader Stéphane Blé from the Paris suburbs who becomes a candidate in the presidential election. In season 2, his presidency “is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.”