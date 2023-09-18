15 Netflix series with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to streaming TV shows and movies, there’s Netflix, and then there’s everyone else. None of its streaming rivals can come close to matching it on the basis of sheer scale, which in turn gives Netflix the ability to churn out a staggering amount of new releases from one week to the next. Of course, quality doesn’t automatically follow just because you make more of something — but when Netflix series are good, they’re very good, and that’s what this post is about.
If you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer, our Netflix guides already cover everything from the best sci-fi to the grittiest crime dramas and the overall best shows to watch on the service. What you’ll find below, meanwhile, is a collection of Netflix series that have all earned the same particular distinction: A perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (either for the critics’ or audience score on the review site). The series range from Korean-language fare to documentaries, crime dramas, and much more. There are also top-tier animated titles, like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane: League of Legends.
Let’s dive in for a closer look at this rundown of Netflix series that all have perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores at the moment. In no particular order:
- Mask Girl: One of the newest releases on this list, Mask Girl is a Korean drama with violence on the order of Squid Game that’s about an office worker who’s insecure about her looks and transforms into an internet personality at night — albeit, one who hides behind a mask.
- The Playlist: Before it was a streaming service that upended the music industry, Spotify was just another scrappy startup — with founders and employees who had big dreams and stars in their eyes. This Netflix series dramatizes the inexorable rise of the phenomenon that completely changed the music game.
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: “In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants,” Netflix says about this fantastic anime series, “a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.”
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo: A heartwarming dramedy about a brilliant young woman on the autism spectrum who surprises everyone with her gift for succeeding in the legal profession.
- Emergency: NYC: This unrelenting Netflix docuseries follows the lives of front-line healthcare workers at various New York City hospitals, including Lenox Hill and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
- Little Women: This Korean reinterpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel features three sisters who don’t have much money and who get caught up in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.
- Arcane: In this animated Netflix series set in the world of the League of Legends video game franchise, “two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”
- Dash & Lily: This one is for the lovebirds out there. Dash & Lily is one of the sweetest Netflix romances you’ll come across, featuring uber-cynic Dash and perpetually bubbly Lily, who fall in love before meeting by swapping messages and dares in a notebook that they each leave for the other all over New York City.
- Crash Landing on You: This one isn’t just another Korean drama. Crash Landing on You is regarded by many fans of the genre as among the best ever made. It’s about an opposites-attract romance between an elite North Korean soldier and a South Korean heiress, and everything from the swoon-worthy soundtrack to the big action set pieces and the unforgettable characters (including side characters) make this Netflix series a can’t-miss.
- MerPeople: This Netflix docuseries introduces viewers to professional mermaids, whose passion is part of what’s become a half-billion-dollar industry.
- The Law According to Lidia Poet: A drama focused on the real-life first female lawyer in Italy, The Law According to Lidia Poet stars a magnetic Matilda De Angelis in the title role.
- Rough Diamonds: In this 8-episode Belgian crime drama, a prodigal son brings crushing debt down on the empire of his family, leading his estranged brother to return to Antwerp’s diamond district to clean up the mess.
- Giri/Haji: One of the best-ever gritty crime dramas available on Netflix. Per the logline, “Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.”
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Per the official logline for this next Netflix series, Live to 100 finds author Dan Buettner traveling around the world “to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.”
- Bill Russell: Legend: Last but not least, this Netflix gem tells the gripping story of NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell, presenting his legacy on and off the court.