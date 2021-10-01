You won’t believe the smart LED bulb deals in Amazon’s one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Changing a light bulb is never fun. Having to figure out which one works with the specific fixture and then unscrew and screw it in is a pain. It makes it especially hard if the light is high up and you have to somehow balance on a ladder or step stool to get this menial task completed. That’s why you need to be on the lookout for lights that will last. But if you’re trying to upgrade your home to a smart home, then you should really consider smart LED light bulbs. Amazon is a great place to look for lighting supplies. If you do want to use a ladder, you can get a 3-step step stool for a double discount today. But you can also save big on Sylvania smart LED light bulbs for a limited time.

Sylvania smart LED light bulbs are so easy to use in your home. That’s because you can control them with Alexa and your smartphone. There are many light options available in this sale, such as strip lights, floodlights, and color light bulbs. You can save over 60% off certain items in this and 30% off smart LED light bulbs. But this lasts for a short time, so you have to hurry.

Smart LED light bulbs for any situation

One of the best options out there is the Sylvania Bluetooth Mesh LED Smart Light Bulb. These are a one-touch setup and offer 65W of power. They are BR30 equivalent, full of color, so you can choose which color to set them to by either linking them to your Amazon account or using the smartphone app. This two-pack is down to just $23.94, saving you 33%. You can also pick ones that are A19 60W equivalent that offer full color for just $16.05, a 46% savings.

If you’re looking for white bulbs, choose either the two-pack of A19 60W Soft White for $13.98 or BR30 65W Soft White for $14.49. You can also choose the Sylvania Wifi LED Smart Strip Light Expansion Kit for only $10.32. This works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It is full color and adjustable white. This is one pack only but worth it. You can get a starter kit that will set you up for just $19.20.

Light bulbs for everyone

This sales event also has a ton of light bulbs that aren’t smart bulbs but will still give you plenty of illumination for your home. You can choose flood light bulbs for only $6.89 and also SYLVANIA LED TruWave Natural Series A21 Light Bulbs, which come in a pack of six. They are the equivalent of 100W bulbs and are just $23.10.

There are many wattages you can choose from, including 40W equivalent that are down to $10.79 for a six-pack, 75W equivalent for $16.62, or 60W equivalent for $10.79. There are even dimmable lights that you can use for chandeliers. The SYLVANIA ECO LED B10 Light Bulbs are a great example of that. Get a pack of six for only $8.63.

There are two pages of deals in this sale, so you should check out what will work in your house.

