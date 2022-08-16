YETI Sidekick dry bag: Finally in stock after 50,000-person waitlist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

YETI is one of the hottest cooler brands out there right now. And the YETI Sidekick dry bag is one of the most popular products the company has ever made.

For the longest time, YETI was best known for its unique coolers. The company’s hard coolers and soft coolers can always be seen at beaches and campgrounds across the country. But more recently, a different type of YETI product has become a best-seller for the company. In fact, the YETI Sidekick is so popular these days that it has been impossible to find one in stock.

Today, we have fantastic news for BGR Deals readers. For the first time in a long time, the YETI Sidekick is back in stock in multiple colors!

YETI Sidekick Dry Gear Case Price: $50.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

Now, for the bad news. YETI had to clear out a massive 50,000-person waitlist before having enough inventory to sell the Sidekick in its online store again. And now that the cat is out of the bag, it’ll almost certainly sell out fast.

Once the YETI Sidekick sells out, who knows how long it’ll be before you can buy one again?!

YETI Sidekick dry bag is back in stock

For those who are unaware, we’ll explain what makes the YETI Sidekick so awesome.

First and foremost, the YETI Sidekick dry bag is the company’s most affordable product. It’s a compact case with a magnetic closure that measures 11.8 inches long by 7.1 inches tall and 3.1 inches deep. And needless to say, it’s completely waterproof.

Unlike YETI’s larger coolers, the Sidekick is a small bag that’s meant to keep all of your most important things completely dry.

The Sidekick dry bag will hold your smartphone, headphones, car keys, wallet, and more. That way, you don’t have to worry about splashes ruining your belonging. As a matter of fact, the Sidekick can be completely submerged and your gear will still be safe.

As noted by YETI, the Sidekick is 100% waterproof when fully closed thanks to the company’s HydroShield magnetic closure system.

At just $50, it’s easy to see why the YETI Sidekick dry bag is so popular. And it’s back in stock right now in all six colorways!

As I mentioned earlier, however, it’s unlikely that YETI’s new Sidekick inventory will last long.

A 50,000-person waitlist had to be cleared before the company could start selling it again on its website. And now that it’s back in stock, people will be flocking to the YETI store to buy one.

YETI hard coolers & soft coolers in stock now

Sure, it goes without saying that the big news here is that the YETI Sidekick is back in stock. After all, it’s been so long since people have been able to buy the YETI Sidekick dry bag anywhere online.

But YETI is still best known for its coolers, and there are plenty of best-sellers in stock right now.

My favorite model is the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. It’s 28.3 inches wide by 18.6 inches deep and 19.5 inches tall. And unlike the rest of the models in the Tundra line, it has wheels!

That means it’s easy to transport, which is very important considering how spacious the interior is. According to YETI, the Tundra Haul can hold 45 cans of beer or soda with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio.

Here are a few popular YETI cooler models that are in stock now in multiple colors:

All of those models and more are ready to ship out right away. I use my YETI cooler at the beach and for camping, but there are so many more uses for these awesome coolers. Let’s not forget about tailgating, of course.

The summer is wrapping up and kids are getting ready to go back to school. Any of the YETI models above will help you make the most of what’s left of summer 2022. And don’t forget to pick up a YETI Sidekick dry bag while they’re back in stock!

