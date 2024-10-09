Prime Day Yeedi robot vacuum deals: Best new models are up to $400 off

There are still so many people out there who think of iRobot’s Roomba models as the best robot vacuums in the business. Some Roomba robots are still great, mind you, but other brands now offer much more advanced features at far lower prices. And during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, that’s doubly true thanks to newer market leaders like Ecovacs and Yeedi.

We already told you about all the impressive Ecovacs robot vacuum deals for Fall Prime Day 2024. Now, it’s time to shift gears and check out Yeedi’s Prime Big Deal Days offers. You can save up to $400 on the company’s latest and greatest models, including the flagship Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus.

My favorite deal: Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus

As one of BGR’s leading expert product reviewers, I’ve tested a lot of Yeedi robot vacuums over the years. Now, after spending a couple of weeks with the Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus, I think it’s my favorite Yeedi model ever.

The M12 Ultra Plus is Yeedi’s new flagship robot vacuum and mop for 2024. While Yeedi got its start as a budget brand that was known for its cheap Roomba alternatives, that’s no longer the case these days. Yeedi makes some of the most advanced and powerful robot vacuums on the market, and the M12 Ultra Plus is a prime example of that.

This model has it all. The robot itself has class-leading suction that boosts up to 11,800Pa. There’s also a special ZeroTangle roller brush on the bottom. The strong suction and new roller brush design combine to make this model perfect for pet hair. As the owner of a dog that sheds constantly all year long, I’m the perfect person to tell you that the Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus is a great robot vacuum for pet owners.

Like other flagship models in 2024, the Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus also has advanced mopping features. Examples include an extendable mopping arm that reaches into corners and an auto-lift feature that ensures your low-pile carpets and rugs don’t get wet. This model also refills itself with clean water from the base station while it’s working.

One of my favorite things about the M12 Ultra Plus is Yeedi’s new Mini Omni Station. Despite having room inside for a clean water tank, a dirty water tank, and a large 3.4-liter debris bag, the base station is more compact than other models in this class. It still auto-empties the robot vacuum though, and it auto-washes the mop with hot water before drying it with hot air.

With a retail price of $1,099, this model already costs hundreds less than similar offerings from rival brands. For Prime Big Deal Days, however, it has a huge $400 discount that slashes the price to $699. That’s unheard of for a model with this many cutting-edge features.

If you read BGR, you know that I’ve tested just about every new flagship robot vacuum out there. The Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus can hold its ground with the best of them, yet it literally costs half as much as comparable models during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. You’d have to be crazy to pass up this deal.

Other Yeedi models on sale

In addition to the M12 Ultra Plus, five other Yeedi models are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. That includes the M12 PRO+, which is a slightly less powerful version of the M12 Ultra Plus, and the C12 COMBO, which is a robot vacuum, robot mop, and handheld cordless vacuum in one.

Check out all the deals below, followed by a big table from Amazon that compares all the models in Yeedi’s 2024 lineup.

