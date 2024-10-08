ECOVACS Fall Prime Day blowout: Up to $350 off best-selling robot vacuums like the T30S

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

The expert product reviewers here at BGR test dozens of new robot vacuums and mops each year. Needless to say, it takes a lot to impress us — and yet ECOVACS is a brand that consistently impresses us each time we test its latest models. For example, read our recent ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo review to learn about what makes this new all-in-one model so outstanding.

The T30S Combo is one of several ECOVACS robot vacuums, robot mops, and even robot window cleaners that are on sale for Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day event. The standalone ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is also on sale at its lowest price of the season, which is an amazing deal considering it’s the single best-selling Omni robot vacuum in North America.

In this roundup, I’ll tell you all about the best ECOVACS deals you can get from October 8-13 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Featured deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S

Image source: Jonathan S. Geller for BGR

There are five different models included in ECOVACS’s big Fall Prime Day sale this year. They’re all fantastic robots, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. That being said, there’s one model that is clearly a fan favorite: The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum and mop.

As I mentioned earlier, this is the best-selling Omni robot vacuum in all of North America.

There are a few key features that help the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Omni stand out from the crowd when comparing it to rival robots. Among them, the first thing you’re likely to notice is the power.

While other robot vacuums in this price range typically max out at around 6,000-8,000Pa of suction in boost mode, the T30S Omni can boost to an incredible 11,000Pa of suction. During our tests, we found that the T30S Omni performed particularly well with pet hair on both hard floors and carpets. ECOVACS’s ZeroTangle technology is also a big plus for pet owners since it keeps the rollers from tangling. Long story short, this is the perfect robot vacuum for you if you have dogs or cats.

In addition to class-leading vacuum performance, the T30S is also an outstanding robot mop.

This model offers several smart mopping features, such as auto-mop lifting to keep your carpets and rugs dry. Then there’s one of my favorite features of this model: TruEdge adaptive edge mopping. With this feature, the special mopping arm automatically extends to reach into corners and around obstacles. This way, you get much better mop coverage than you would with rival robots that have fixed mopping pads.

Once the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is finished vacuuming and mopping, it has one last key feature to take advantage of: A special 10-in-1 Omni Station.

ECOVACS’s newest charging station charges 40% faster, and it obviously has an auto-empty feature that sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair into a special bag. On top of that, it automatically washes the mop on the T30S using 158℉ hot water. Then it uses hot air to dry the mop, ensuring that you don’t have to worry about odors or mildew.

All that is only the tip of the iceberg with this impressive robot vacuum. It’s no wonder why it’s ECOVACS’s best-selling Omni model in North America.

Of note, the T30S comes in a few different versions, and they’re all on sale with deep discounts for Prime Big Deal Days. The first one is the version that I covered above, and that model is on sale for $649.99 instead of $999.99.

Next, there’s the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo version pictured at the top of this section.

The Combo version is just like the regular T30S Omni robot vacuum and mop, but it also comes with an auto-empty-enabled cordless stick vacuum that rests in the same base station. You can learn more about this awesome upgrade in our ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo review. It’s an all-in-one cleaning solution, and it’s down to $899.99 instead of $1,199.99 on October 8-13.

Additionally, there’s one more T30S model that’s on sale during Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care Robot Vacuum and Mop is the same core robot as the T30S Omni. This one is a bundle though, and it comes with four replacement debris bags and four extra mop pads. That means you won’t have to worry about ordering more accessories for up to a year, depending on how often you use your robot.

This bundle retails for $1,029.99, but it’s on sale for $679.99 until the end of the day on October 13.

More models on sale for Fall Prime Day

In addition to the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S and the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo, there are three other ECOVACS robots on sale for Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day blowout.

First up, we have the ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni portable window-cleaning robot.

This is a robot that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Instead of rolling around cleaning your floors, it uses strong suction, three auto-spray nozzels, and a special full-coverage mopping pad to automatically wash your windows. This model is also the first of its kind to include a portable station, so you don’t need to worry about plugging it into the wall. The Winbot W2 Omni has enough battery life to cover almost 600 square feet of vertical window space on a single charge.

The ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni is truly a sight to behold, and it’s down to $499.99 instead of $599.99 for Prime Big Deal Days.

Next up, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni robot vacuum and mop.

This model isn’t quite as advanced as the T30S Omni, but it’s still a very impressive robot vacuum and mop. It touts features like 10,000Pa max suction strength, long battery life, a ZeroTangle roller brush, TruEdge adaptive mopping, and a base station that automatically washes and dries the mop pads.

The N30S Omni is on sale for $599.99 instead of $799.99 on October 8-13.

Last but certainly not least, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus robot vacuum and mop.

ECOVACS’s N20 Plus doesn’t have some of the cutting-edge features that are found in the Omni robot lineup. It’s still a very impressive robot vacuum and mop, however. I also love the huge battery that lets it clean for up to 300 minutes on a single charge.

It’s worth noting that this model has one key feature you won’t find on any other DEEBOT robots that are on sale for Fall Prime Day. Instead of auto-emptying into bags that need to be replaced every couple of months, the N20 Plus has a bagless base station that holds up to 45 days of debris. Then you can just empty it into your trash instead of having to buy new bags for your base station.

The N20 Plus can be ordered for $399.99 instead of $549.99 during Fall Prime Day.

As an important reminder, all of these deals are available from October 8-13 only.