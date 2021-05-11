If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m totally addicted to TikTok and it has nothing to do with any of the popular creators on there who spend untold time and money trying to go viral. No, I love TikTok because it’s an endless treasure trove full of awesome little gadgets and gizmos that you never knew you needed.

I’ve already shown you a bunch of the great things I’ve discovered in viral videos on TikTok. Recent examples include the brilliant $35 device that makes it so easy to cook perfect steak and chicken every time, and the amazing Bondic kit that makes it so easy to fix just about anything. Oh, and speaking of fixing things, let’s not forget the crazy $6 Amazon find that helps you fix all the holes in your walls in no time at all.

Now, on top of all that, I found a super-cool new gadget that you’re going to wish you know about all along. It’s called the iHave Toothpaste Dispenser with Wall Mount and it’s only $6.99 right now at Amazon!

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Gadgets like the iHave Toothpaste Dispenser with Wall Mount have been popping up in a bunch of viral TikToks lately, mainly because they’re awesome. This one is particularly cool because it’s so small that you can stick it anywhere. I also like it because the installation doesn’t require any tools or drilling.

But wait… what the heck is it?!

As the name suggests, it’s a tiny toothpaste dispenser that mounts on your wall. Pop in your favorite toothpaste tube and it dispenses the contents for you. This way, there’s no squeezing or rolling to worry about and there’s also no waste because the dispenser sucks out the toothpaste and leaves nothing behind.

It’s so simple and yet so brilliant. This is definitely the kind of thing you’ll wish you knew about sooner. And if you share your bathroom with one or more people, definitely check out the WEKITY Multi-Functional Toothbrush and Toothpaste Dispenser instead. It holds two different tubes of toothpaste along with four toothbrushes and four cups, and it’s only $17.99 right now on Amazon thanks to a great deal!

WEKITY Multi-Functional Toothbrush and Toothpaste Dispenser

This multi-functional device does it all, from holding your toothbrushes and toothpaste to dispensing your toothpaste quickly, easily, and accurately

It holds up to 4 toothbrushes, up to 2 tubes of toothpaste, and up to 4 cups — take care of the whole family

Keeps your sink and cabinets clutter-free

Made of high-quality ABS material that will last for a long time and is easy to clean

New upgraded design holds the cups more securely so they never drop

Special vacuum extrusion pump makes it easy to dispense the perfect amount of toothpaste while ensuring that you never waste any by leaving it in the tube

Easy to install on any wall in minutes thanks to a great mount design

Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted, WEKITY Multi-Functional Toothbrush and Toothpaste Dispenser for… List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHave Toothpaste Dispenser with Wall Mount

No-contact toothpaste dispensing to help ensure good hygiene and cleanliness

Smart design makes it easy to dispense the exact amount of toothpaste you want so none is wasted

Good for adults and children since it’s so easy to control the amount of toothpaste you dispense

The installation couldn’t be simpler — you don’t even need any tools like a drill or a screwdriver

Sticks securely to your wall with a special mounting plate that uses adhesive that won’t mark up your wall

Comes apart quickly for easy cleaning

Sleek design looks great with the decor in any bathroom

iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount for Bathroom Automatic Toothpaste Squeezer (Gray) Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.