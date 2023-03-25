Top weekend tech deals: Apple AirTag, HP laptops, AirPods Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There aren’t any big sales until Mother’s Day and Memorial Day next month. Yet right now, there are tons of tech deals out there that are just as good as anything we’ve seen during spring and summer holidays in the past.
Highlights include AirPods Pro and AirTag Bluetooth tracker 4-packs at the lowest prices of the year, a killer deal on an HP laptop, Ring Video Doorbell deals starting at $38.99, and a one-day sale on a best-selling massage gun.
You’ll find all that and more in our roundup covering our favorite tech deals that are available this weekend.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Popular TOLOCO massage guns are on sale for one day only, with discounts of up to 81% off
- There’s a rare sale on Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers
- Apple’s and AirPods Pro 2 are $199.99, the lowest price of the year
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99
- BONUS DEALS: You’ll find more AirPods sales in our guide on the best AirPods deals
- Get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $4.25 each on sale
- The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to $38.99, matching an all-time low
- BONUS DEAL: Add a Ring Chime for just $63.99 total
- BONUS DEAL:
- The Ring Video Doorbell 4 with 4-second color video previews is down to $159.99, the lowest price ever
- ECOVACS’s incredible new DEEBOT OMNI T10 robot vacuum & mop empties itself, cleans its own mopping pads, and dries itself with hot air — save $300 in a special launch sale
- Vizio soundbars are up to 38% off in a special sale
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23 — that matches the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEALS: More Fire TV devices are on sale, too
- Pick up an HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and more for $499.99 instead of $582
- BONUS DEALS: Check out our guide for more of the best laptop deals you can find
- Get the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush for $129.99, down from $200
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.