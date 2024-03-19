Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPad Pro 2024 Google Gemini iPhone Sideloading Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Sonos speakers, Anker chargers, Brother printers, Bose headphones, TCL smart TVs, more

By
Published Mar 19th, 2024 9:29AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale officially starts tomorrow, but this is Amazon we’re talking about here. That means tons of the sale’s best deals are already available now. That includes deep discounts on Sonos speakers, Bose headphones, Anker charging accessories, TCL smart TVs, and so much more.

This roundup has our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 19.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $455+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals