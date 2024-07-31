Today’s deals: Rare PlayStation 5 discount, $19 Roku, $20 pet hair remover, $60 Keurig coffee maker, more

On Wednesday, we’ve got so many great new daily deals to share with BGR readers. The star of the show is a rare $50 discount on Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim video game console. You can also save on Roku players, the famous Chom Chom pet hair remover, Keurig coffee makers, and plenty more.

Keep reading to check out all of our picks for the top deals on Wednesday, July 31.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon