Today’s deals: Rare PlayStation 5 discount, $19 Roku, $20 pet hair remover, $60 Keurig coffee maker, more

On Wednesday, we’ve got so many great new daily deals to share with BGR readers. The star of the show is a rare $50 discount on Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim video game console. You can also save on Roku players, the famous Chom Chom pet hair remover, Keurig coffee makers, and plenty more.
Keep reading to check out all of our picks for the top deals on Wednesday, July 31.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — The hot new Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station is down to a record-low price thanks to Amazon’s $400 coupon
- Save $50 on the Sony PS5 Slim console thanks to a rare sale
- Also, the Sony PlayStation VR2, aka PSVR2, is on sale with a huge $200 discount on its own or bundled with Horizon Call of The Mountain, which is a blast
- Southwest Airlines deal: Save $50 when you buy $500+ of Southwest gift cards on Amazon
- The Roku Express is back down to $19, matching the all-time low price from Prime Day
- Upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 instead of $50
- The famous Chom Chom pet hair remover is on sale for only $19.99, down from $28 — I have one, and it works very well with my dog’s hair
- Keurig coffee maker deals start at $59.99 today
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299.99 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329)
- M1 iPad Air: $399 (reg. $599) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $179.99 (reg. $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $169)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $69.99 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Max: $499 (reg. $549)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $84.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- This popular $235 RADCLO foldable camera drone is on sale for only $39.99, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber
- Want a huge upgrade? The Bwine F7 4K camera drone with 3-axis gimbal is 39% off today
- Get the 15.6-inch ASUS Vivobook Go for $189.99, or upgrade to the 16-inch ASUS Vivobook F1605ZA for $479.99
- Score KMC smart plugs for $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, so that’s just $14.99 total — it’s no wonder more than 3,000 people have bought them in the past month
- The Ninja Blast portable blender that everyone loves is on sale for $49.99
- 2024 Samsung foldable deals:
- Buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $200 Amazon gift card
- Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a $300 Amazon gift card
- Score a pair of HEXEUM night vision goggles on sale for $89.97, but please don’t do anything creepy with them
- A bunch of Nintendo Switch games are on sale with discounts of up to 60%! See them all right here
- This Carote 11-piece cookware set was bought by more than 10,000 people in the past 30 days, and it’s now down to $59.98
- Pick up a super-popular INIU wireless charging stand for $15.98 instead of $27
- The TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Want WiFi 6E mesh instead? Get the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 system for $299.99 instead of $400
- Thermacell E-Series mosquito repellers actually work, and you can get one for $28.97 instead of $40 — more than 40,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Some of LG’s most popular OLED TVs are on sale right now at great prices
- This popular $235 RADCLO foldable camera drone is on sale for only $39.99, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.