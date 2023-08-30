Today’s deals: Nintendo Switch OLED for $280, $20 MagSafe charger, OnePlus smartphone sale, more

Streamy Awards 2023
Wednesday’s top tech deals include some of the best Labor Day sales of the year. You can get the $350 Nintendo Switch OLED video game console for as little as $279.99 renewed. There’s also a popular VOLTME MagSafe charger on sale for $19.99 instead of $40. And anyone in search of a new Android phone should check out the big OnePlus Labor Day sale.
This big roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, August 30.
Top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- EVERY iPhone user with a newer model should pick up this VOLTME MagSafe charger while it’s down to just $19.99 instead of $40 — just use the coupon code 50RUG9CB at checkout
- The $350 Nintendo Switch OLED video game console starts at just $279.99 renewed! All you need to do is choose “Good Condition” if you want to see the lowest prices
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to an all-time low price thanks to a $20 discount!
- OnePlus smartphone deals start a just $169.99 in Amazon’s big Labor Day sale
- 🍎 TOP APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back on sale starting at $329
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749 — it’s now the cheapest Apple laptop of all time!
- The newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to its best price ever with a $200 discount
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are $30 off
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock and 10% off
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $279
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
- Echo smart speaker deals start at just $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5 is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums have discounts of up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $369, down from $470!
- Best-selling Beats headphones are on sale this week
- Save $100 on the brand-new Beats Studio Pro headphones
- Get transparent Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.95 instead of $170
- Don’t miss the Lefant M210 robot vacuum with thousands of 5-star reviews on sale for $88.88 instead of $266
- Labor Day TV deals include huge discounts on best-selling models from Sony, LG, and Samsung
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you buy $60+ of essentials with the promo code BTSSTOCKUP
- Bose SoundLink Micro waterproof speaker is only $94.99 today, and the Bose SoundLink Flex is $129
- Amazon is also blowing out Bose headphones and Bose soundbars for Labor Day 2023
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: