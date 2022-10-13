Today’s deals: Leftover Prime Day sales, $89 AirPods, $29 Fire Stick 4K, $89 smart TV, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is over… or is it? Believe it or not, tons of the best October Prime Day deals are still available right now! We rounded them all up in that guide and we’ll of course include several of them here, in this article. Plus, there are plenty of new deals to check out today.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals of the day from all the top online retailers. For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some seriously impressive offers right now.

Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple’s AirPods 2 for an all-time low of $89.99, $10 off AirPods Pro 2 (first-ever discount), a 24-inch smart TV for only $89.99, the MacBook Air for $899, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $50, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for $299, the Apple Watch Series 8 at a new all-time low of $349, a rare discount on Apple AirTag 4-packs, up to 23% off Samsung Frame & Terrace TVs, and more.

Last but not least, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include Halloween products, ECOSUSI bags, Eurivicy apparel for women, and Target’s best daily deals.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: $239.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $899.00 You Save: $100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price: $169.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $80.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price: $94.97 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $16.97 You Save: $3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Price: $34.92 ($17.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $886.71 You Save: $112.29 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price: $529.99 Price: $449.99 You Save: $80.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

