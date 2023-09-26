Today’s deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro Max, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Roomba robot vacuum, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some very impressive sales, none of which is more appealing than getting any new iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile — and that includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max! TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are also down to just $6.50 each, and the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for $189.
This roundup includes all of our picks for the top daily deals on Tuesday, September 26.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend at least $60 on Pepsi, Doritos, Gatorade, Tostitos, Lays chips, Quaker granola bars, Cheetos, and much more!
- 🚨 Get any iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile, no trade-in required… including a $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max!
- TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs are only $6.50 each thanks to a rare double discount
- The hot new Dyson V15 Detect cordless stick vacuum has a huge 23% discount
- Get the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum on sale for just $189
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- 🚨 Brand-new AirPods Pro with USB-C are 20% off at $199.99
- If that deal sells out, the Lightning version is on sale for $199
- The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $299, which is the lowest price ever
- The brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $19 off, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is already $9 off
- Save up to $101 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra before it’s sold out
- AirPods 3 are $149.99 on sale, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are 10% off — that drops your price to $22.25 per AirTag
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $749.99, or get the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $1,099, the best price yet
- There’s a big sale on iPhone 15 accessories, including the first discounts ever on Apple’s new FineWoven cases
- Be sure to visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- 🚨 Brand-new AirPods Pro with USB-C are 20% off at $199.99
- Get a free Sengled LED light bulb when you buy an Amazon Echo smart speaker starting at $39.99
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
- Score a Nintendo Switch OLED video game console for as little as $279.99 renewed (good condition) or $299 (excellent condition)
- Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50+ of household essentials, including Scotch tape, Post-It notes, Scotch Brite dish sponges, and more
- Prime members can also get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus $5 off their next order with the promo code PRIME5
- Canon cameras are up to 29% off in this big sale