Today’s deals: Brand new Kindle Kids, 36% off Ring doorbells, LG QNED TVs, $64 machine gun, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
We’ve made it to Friday but the deals for this week haven’t stopped yet. At BGR Deals, we try and keep an eye on all the deals throughout the week that could help you with savvy shopping. But as we head into a weekend, we know saving money is usually on your minds. That’s why we’re happy to have such a great lineup of deals for you today.
You can get the new Kindle Kids at a low price, get huge discounts on Ring Video doorbells, save 74% on a machine gun to ease those muscle pains and more.
Today’s top deals
You can still get $20 of free Amazon credit when you buy $80 worth of products from Pampers, Bounty, Charmin, Tide, and more. We aren’t sure how long this will last, but we promise it won’t be that much longer. So, if you’re in need of some household products, check out this deal.
Here are some of the best deals for today.
- The DACORM massage gun is down 74% right now, saving you $180
- An LG 75-inch Class QNED85 4K Smart TV is down to just $1,499.99, thanks to a 6% discount
- The brand new Kindle Kids is only $84.99 and comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. You can also opt for the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which is down $50.
- Huge discounts on Ring Video doorbells and security cameras, as you can get certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for as low as $34.99.
- If you don’t want a refurbished one, the regular is $38.99 and a bundle with a Ring Chime is only $63.99.
- There’s a huge sale on office essentials from Fellowes. Save on paper shredders, laminators, staplers, and more.
- Canon laser printers are marked down in a massive sale. Stock up for your home office or business.
- Anova Culinary kitchen essentials will help you cook better in the kitchen and you can save, thanks to these sales now.
- The Roomba devices discounts are still happening. Save up to $600 on items like the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle.
- Check out the full page of Samsung memory cards and flash drive discounts.
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only $34.99.
- Save $300 on the MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) or get $150 off the MacBook Pro (M2)
- AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 at Verizon
ONE DAY ONLY: Just today, save on items like a 4K short throw laser projector, air purifiers, docking stations, and more.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more deals today.
Massage Gun - Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Super Quiet Portable Electric Sport M… $249.99 $64.99 ($64.99 / Count) Save up to 74%
LG 75-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, HDMI, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered…
All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) – Includes access to thousands of books, a cover, and a 2-ye… $119.99 $84.99 Save up to 29%
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB) – Made for reading - access thousands of books with Amazon Kids+,… $159.99 $109.99 Save up to 31%
$34.99
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime $89.99 $63.99 Save up to 29%
Fellowes Office Essentials sale $17.09 - $539.99
Canon laser printers sale $69.99 - $549.00
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle - Wi-Fi Connected… $1,599.99 $999.00 Save up to 38%
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $39.99 Save up to 27%
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,699.00 Save up to 15%
Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD … $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12%
4K Ultra Short Throw Projector Laser TV Home Theatre, 2000 ANSI Lumens, HDR10, Built-in Harman… $2,799.99
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black $149.99 $84.99 Save up to 43%
Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit with Blink Mini $214.98 $179.99 Save up to 16%
Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System | Fast and reliable gigabit + speeds | connect 100+ device… $699.00 $524.00 Save up to 25%
Canon imageCLASS MF453dw All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer | Print, Copy, & Scan| |… $349.00 $222.49 Save up to 36%