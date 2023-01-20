Today’s deals: Brand new Kindle Kids, 36% off Ring doorbells, LG QNED TVs, $64 machine gun, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’ve made it to Friday but the deals for this week haven’t stopped yet. At BGR Deals, we try and keep an eye on all the deals throughout the week that could help you with savvy shopping. But as we head into a weekend, we know saving money is usually on your minds. That’s why we’re happy to have such a great lineup of deals for you today.

You can get the new Kindle Kids at a low price, get huge discounts on Ring Video doorbells, save 74% on a machine gun to ease those muscle pains and more.

Today’s top deals

You can still get $20 of free Amazon credit when you buy $80 worth of products from Pampers, Bounty, Charmin, Tide, and more. We aren’t sure how long this will last, but we promise it won’t be that much longer. So, if you’re in need of some household products, check out this deal.

See this and more deals in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

You should also make sure you check out Target’s best daily deals.

Here are some of the best deals for today.

ONE DAY ONLY: Just today, save on items like a 4K short throw laser projector, air purifiers, docking stations, and more.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more deals today.

Massage Gun - Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Super Quiet Portable Electric Sport M… $249.99 $64.99 ($64.99 / Count) Save up to 74% Available on Amazon

LG 75-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, HDMI, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… Available on Amazon

All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) – Includes access to thousands of books, a cover, and a 2-ye… $119.99 $84.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB) – Made for reading - access thousands of books with Amazon Kids+,… $159.99 $109.99 Save up to 31% Available on Amazon

$34.99 Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime $89.99 $63.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Fellowes Office Essentials sale $17.09 - $539.99 Available on Amazon

Canon laser printers sale $69.99 - $549.00 Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle - Wi-Fi Connected… $1,599.99 $999.00 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $54.99 $39.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,699.00 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,299.00 $1,149.00 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

4K Ultra Short Throw Projector Laser TV Home Theatre, 2000 ANSI Lumens, HDR10, Built-in Harman… $2,799.99 Available on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black $149.99 $84.99 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Blink Outdoor – 2 camera kit with Blink Mini $214.98 $179.99 Save up to 16% Available on Amazon

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System | Fast and reliable gigabit + speeds | connect 100+ device… $699.00 $524.00 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon

” availability_text=”” summary=”” rank=”” award=”” description=”” rating=””]

LG 75-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, HDMI, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… Available on Amazon

Canon imageCLASS MF453dw All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer | Print, Copy, & Scan| |… $349.00 $222.49 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon