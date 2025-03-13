Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Behold: The craziest dash cam you've ever seen!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods 4, 10% off 70mai’s crazy new dash cam, $6 Anker chargers, $90 Ninja air fryer, more

By
Published Mar 13th, 2025 8:18AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The new 70mai 4K Omni is truly like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I mean, have you ever come across a dash cam with an emoji face?! Learn more about it here, because there’s a launch deal that saves you 10% and gets you a free CPL filter. Other top deals today include Apple’s AirPods 4, Anker USB-C chargers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro, and more.

This big roundup has all the top deals of the day on Thursday, March 13.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals