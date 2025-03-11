70mai 4K Omni AI-powered dash cam is unlike anything you’ve seen before

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Ahead of the holidays last year, tons of our readers took advantage of the 70mai dash cam Black Friday deals the company was offering. That didn’t come as much of a surprise to us, of course, because we know how impressive 70mai’s dash cam models are. They offer incredible bang for your buck, with excellent features and sleek, compact designs.

Now, 70mai is back with a brand new dash cam that is easily our favorite one yet. It’s called the 70mai 4K Omni Dash Cam, and it sports a design and features that are like nothing you’ve seen before in the dash cam market. It’s also up to 25% off on 70mai’s website or on Amazon if you use the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR at checkout, plus you’ll get a free 70mai CPL filter as long as you add it to your cart separately.

The first thing you’ll notice about the new 70mai 4K Omni is the design, which doesn’t look anything like a typical dash cam. Instead, it sports a pill-shaped design that’s somewhat reminiscent of a PTZ security camera. You know, the ones that have a bulb-like shape with a motorized bottom that Pans, Tilts, and Zooms. Hence the name “PTZ.”

As it turns out, there’s a pretty obvious explanation for the similarities in 70mai’s new design: This brilliant little dash cam is actually equipped with a motorized camera of its own.

While you drive, the camera on the bottom part of the 70mai 4K Omni points straight ahead at the road. But unlike regular, stationary dash cams, this one can rotate anytime it needs to.

For example, when you’re parked, it transforms into a 360-degree security camera that monitors the area around your car. Thanks to 70mai’s AI Motion Detection 2.0 feature, the dash cam identifies people around your car and tracks them as they move. This model also comes with Lumi Vision tech, which makes nighttime video as clear and colorful as daytime video when the camera is in parking surveillance mode. That means you’ll capture crystal-clear footage of anything that happens in the camera’s field of view.

Here’s a video of AI Motion Detection 2.0 in action:

The rotating camera can also be repositioned manually anytime you want. For example, you can make it point at the driver’s seat and use it to record vlogs while you’re on a road trip. That way, you can film yourself while you’re speaking and then rotate the view to capture your surroundings.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the 70mai 4K Omni Dash Cam’s exciting features.

The 4K Omni Dash Cam is equipped with a SONY STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, so it records stunningly vivid 4K video at up to 60 fps. It also has integrated Wi-Fi 6 and 4G connectivity, so you never have to worry about slow connections. Plus, there’s a secondary rear-mounted camera that records everything behind your car.

Voice control features courtesy of 70mai’s MaiX In-Car AI Mate make it easy to give the dash cam commands without taking your attention off the road. Using simple voice commands, you can tell your new AI assistant to do things like snap a photo or record a video. You can also tell it to film video in a certain direction, and the camera will rotate automatically. Plus, there’s a cute little animated emoji face that appears on the screen — you have to see it in action:

Traffic collisions are obviously when you need your dash cam most, and the 70mai 4K Omni Dash Cam will always come to your rescue. Apart from standard features like collision auto-detection and saved file protection, the 4K Omni also has a feature called Buffered Emergency Recording. With this brilliant feature, the dash cam automatically adds the 10 seconds leading up to a collision to your saved video file. With this pre-recorded footage, you’ll be able to see everything that happened in the timing leading up to your collision.

The 70mai app also integrates well with the 4K Omni Dash Cam. You can get instant alerts, find your car anywhere, and even view live streaming video from the dash cam right on your iPhone or Android device.

There’s no question whatsoever that the new 70mai 4K Omni Dash Cam is the coolest new dash cam we’ve seen in a long, long time. It does everything you would expect a premium dash cam to do, plus so much more that you never would have thought of.

The 70mai 4K Omni Dash Cam is available for purchase beginning today. There’s also an exclusive deal for BGR readers that saves you up to 25% on 70mai’s website or on Amazon. Just be sure to use the coupon code 4KOMNIBGR at checkout.