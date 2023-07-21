Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $250 iPad, Bose ANC headphones, more

Friday’s roundup of the best tech deals online includes a few surprises, like the return of Prime Day’s M1 MacBook Air sale that drops it to $749.99! AirPods are also back in stock at $99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $29.99. That’s within $5 of the all-time low price. You can also save on Bose ANC headphones and so much more.
Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 21.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $29.99 instead of $55!
- The popular new DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable camera drone is down to $44.79 instead of $100
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 18% off right now
- Bose QC45 ANC headphones and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are down to the best prices of the year
- Govee LED light strips start at just $11.99, and you can get a 100-foot light strip for $44.99 instead of $71
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES
- The M1 MacBook Air is back down to Prime Day’s all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are down to just $99
- AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99 (that matches Prime Day’s price!)
- AirPods Pro 2 are 10% off
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off
- Or, save up to $200 on the even faster MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Get the insanely overpriced $300 Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit for just $42.64 — that’s 86% off, and it’s the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on any Apple accessory
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with more than 228,000 5-star Amazon reviews are only $18.99 on sale
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are only $4.25 each
- Get the powerful Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum on sale for $209.99 instead of $380
- Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for only $79.99 — it’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $379.99!
- There’s a special sale on HP computers and monitors right now at Amazon
- BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals also includes tons of ways to get free money and bonus credit from Amazon
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: