Today’s deals: $99.99 Fire TVs, AirPods discounts, painting supplies sale, more

July 20th, 2022 at 10:05 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Wednesday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re nearly a week past Prime Day 2022 but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing deals to be had. You’ll still find amazing sales and discounts that will remind you of Prime Day. Here, our team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Some of our favorites include AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, AirPods 2 for $119.99, a free Blink Mini with the purchase of a Blink Outdoor camera, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 59,000 5-star ratings for $33.95, and plenty more.

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$8.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chris Hachey is Senior Commerce Editor for BGR. With over a decade of editing and journalism experience, plus thousands of hours of product testing and research, he has helped millions of consumers find the best products and deals to fit their lifestyles.

When he's not searching for top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his wife and his dog.

