Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, $10 TP-Link Wi-Fi extender, $120 Ninja blender, $20 Wyze Cam v3, more

April has really started off strong with some of the best deals we’ve seen in months. Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods are down to an all-time low of $89, and TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender deals somehow start at just $9.99. One of the best-selling Ninja blender models is $60 off at $119.99, and Wyze Cam deals start at $19.98 for the v3.
Scroll down to see all of our top deals of the day on Friday, April 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Get the Wyze Cam v3 for $19.98, and other Wyze Cam models are on sale
- This Ninja kitchen sale includes the Ninja BL642 blender for $119.99 instead of $180
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Top-rated TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders start at $9.99 in today’s sale
- Save big on Logitech PC accessories like keyboards and mice
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off at $199
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed — and it has a working blood oxygen sensor
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only two color options are discounted
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is an impressive deal for one of the best VR headsets
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for $6.25 each thanks to a discount and an extra coupon
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Read my Narwal Freo X Ultra review to learn about what makes it so great
- Give your home Wi-Fi a huge boost with TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh systems starting at $59.99
- Shark vacuums and mops are on sale starting at only $59.99
- The popular FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is on sale for just $299, down from $479
- Nooie smart plugs with support for Alexa and Google are only $3.75 when you buy a 4-pack
- Get the meross Smart Garage Door Controller for just $39.99 on sale — it works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Don’t miss the Dyson V11 while it’s down to $449.99
- Funko Pop toys and figures are on sale, with 4 pages of deals to check out
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs