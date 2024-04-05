Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, $10 TP-Link Wi-Fi extender, $120 Ninja blender, $20 Wyze Cam v3, more

April has really started off strong with some of the best deals we’ve seen in months. Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods are down to an all-time low of $89, and TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender deals somehow start at just $9.99. One of the best-selling Ninja blender models is $60 off at $119.99, and Wyze Cam deals start at $19.98 for the v3.

Scroll down to see all of our top deals of the day on Friday, April 5.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon