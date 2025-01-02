Today’s deals: $8 wireless fast charger, $735 black Apple Watch Ultra 2, $70 foldable 4K camera drone, more

Thursday’s top deals include one of the best-selling INIU wireless fast chargers ever for just $7.79 when you use a special coupon code. You can also get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium with a deep discount, and a popular foldable 4K camera drone is down to just $69.99.
This roundup is packed with all the top deals of the day on Thursday, January 2.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Get the #1 best-selling INIU Wireless Fast Charger for just $7.79 with coupon code R6ZUODKG
- You can also upgrade to a 3-in-1 wireless charging station bought by 10,000+ people in the past month for $18.99
- FEATURED DEAL: Waterdrop tankless under-sink RO water filters are on sale
- Waterdrop G3P800: $50 off
- Waterdrop D6: Only $299 (save $100)
- Score a TENSSENX Q8 foldable 4K camera drone for $69.99 instead of $110
- FEATURED DEAL: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a top model from 2024, and it’s on sale with a monster 43% discount right now
- The eero Pro 6E is by far the best mesh wireless system in its class, and it’s $200 off at $349.99
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $23.99 (reg. $29)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (back in stock after selling out!)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- More than 100,000 people have bought Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs in the past month, and now they’re 35% off at $29.99
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- Score a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED starting at $284.99, depending on what condition you want it in — that’s a huge $65 discount!
- Save 20% on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is the hottest new Switch game out right now
- Get the super popular Vizio SV200M-08 soundbar for just $79 on sale
- The newest Lenovo flagship Chromebook laptop with a 14-inch display is over $100 off at $199
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- Get the popular Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $34 instead of $50
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Sony ULT WEAR noise cancelling headphones have deep bass, great ANC, and a $128 price tag while they’re on sale
- Want the best of the best instead? Sony XM5 ANC headphones are down to $298 instead of $400
- Score a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- The $1,000 flagship Yeedi M12 PRO+ robot vacuum & mop is down to $549.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.