Today's deals: $689 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $40 cordless Waterpik, $305 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop, more

By
Published Sep 12th, 2024 8:53AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

On Thursday, we found several new sales with deep discounts that our readers are going to love. For example, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to a new all-time low price of $689, which is a huge $110 discount. Cordless Waterpiks and Lenovo laptops also have deep discounts right now. And on top of all that, the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair has a nice big $100 discount right now.

This roundup is packed full of all our favorite daily deals on Thursday, September 12.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
