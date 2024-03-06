Today’s deals: $60 Ring Stick Up Cam, $260 HP Stream laptop, Sony home audio sale, Samsung microSDs, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals include some discounts on popular products we haven’t seen on sale in a long time. Ring Stick Up Cams are 40% off, and the HP Stream laptop starts at $259.99 today. You can also save on Sony home audio gear, Samsung microSD cards, and more.
Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Wednesday, March 6.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can also save $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy meds
- Plus, save another $15 when you spend $60+ on bath and body products
- The Depstech DS630 is an awesome two-way articulating borescope camera that lets you see inside almost anything, and it has a massive $100 discount right now!
- If you want something similar that costs way less money, check out the Depstech DS520 that’s on sale for $55.99
- Pick up as many $100 Ring Stick Up Cams as you want for $60 each
- The HP Stream laptop with 8GB of RAM and 192GB of storage is on sale for only $259.99
- Sony home audio gear and headphones have big discounts right now
- Don’t miss this sale on Samsung microSD cards — the star of the show is a 512GB card for only $24.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to pre-order!
- M1 MacBook Air has been discontinued — get one for $749.99 before it’s gone (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now on sale for $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- M1 iPad Air starts at $449 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,099 at Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup has been discounted for the first time ever — save 15% on any model
- There’s a big sale on LG 4K smart TVs
- Ninja air fryers and blenders are on sale, including the Ninja AF150 for $119.99 instead of $160
- Or, save big on Instant Pot air fryers
- The super-popular Potensic ATOM drone has a 4K camera and a3-axis gimbal — get one for $299.99 instead of $350
- Coway air purifiers start at $134.99 in Amazon’s spring sale
- More than 1,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
- Save big on Chefman air fryers and other small appliances
- Get a $550 eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system and a $100 Amazon gift card for $499.99 ($650 value)
- Want to spend way less money? These TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $119.99
- There’s a big sale on ASUS laptops & desktops with discounts of up to 35% off
- Bose speakers are on sale this week starting at $99
- Our favorite deal is the Revolve+ Series II for $229
- Take advantage of Amazon’s new Blink Indoor camera sale to upgrade your home security setup
- Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249