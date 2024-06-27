Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta WWDC 2024 New on Netflix iPhone 16 iPadOS 18 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10 macOS 15 Prime Day 2024
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $53 HP Chromebook, $850 M3 MacBook Air, 20% off LG C4 OLED TV, $28 Echo Dot, more

By
Published Jun 27th, 2024 9:46AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Prime Day 2024

is less than a month away, but so many great deals are already available now. You can shop them all right here, or read through our curated roundup of the best deals of the day on Thursday. HP Chromebooks start at $53, the M3 MacBook Air hit an all-time low of $849.99, and LG C4 OLED TVs are 20% off.

You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Thursday, June 27.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $699 (reg. $999) $699 at Best Buy
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17: Everything you need to know

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals

\