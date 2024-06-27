Today’s deals: $53 HP Chromebook, $850 M3 MacBook Air, 20% off LG C4 OLED TV, $28 Echo Dot, more

Prime Day 2024

is less than a month away, but so many great deals are already available now. You can shop them all right here, or read through our curated roundup of the best deals of the day on Thursday. HP Chromebooks start at $53, the M3 MacBook Air hit an all-time low of $849.99, and LG C4 OLED TVs are 20% off.

You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best deals of the day on Thursday, June 27.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $699 (reg. $999) $699 at Best Buy

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon