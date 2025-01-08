Today’s deals: $510 M1 MacBook Air, $4.75 Kasa smart plugs, $18 Roku Express, $328 Sony XM5 headphones, more

Some new deals popped up on Wednesday that our readers are definitely going to love. First and foremost, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is back down to an all-time low of $509.99 at Best Buy. You can also score Kasa mini smart plugs for just $4.75 each when you buy a 4-pack. Sony’s best-in-class XM5 noise cancelling headphones are 18% off, and the Roku Express is on sale for only $17.99.
See all that and more in this daily deals roundup for Wednesday, January 8.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Insanely popular Kasa mini smart plugs are down to $4.75 each when you buy a 4-pack for $17.99 — I use these personally and they’re awesome
- Logitech gaming keyboards and gaming mice are on sale this week — here are some of our favorite models:
- The Roku Express is down to just $17.99, so you can add streaming to any TV on the cheap
- Holiday sales are over, but Sony XM5 noise cancelling headphones are still on sale for $328 instead of $400
- FEATURED DEAL: Get the Waterdrop D6 tankless RO water filter for only $299 (save $100)
- More than 20,000 people bought a Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box in the past month, and now it’s 33% off at $29.99 in every colorway
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (back in stock after selling out!)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- FEATURED DEAL: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a top model from 2024, and it’s on sale with a gigantic 43% discount right now
- The top-rated FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is down to just $299 thanks to a double discount
- Score a factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200 — this might be the last iPhone EVER with a Touch ID home button
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on must-have household essentials and get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- More than 100,000 people have bought Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs in the past month, and now they’re 35% off at $29.99
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.33 total
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD drives are on sale starting at $69.99 for the 1TB model
- The water-resistant Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is back down to $99.99 instead of $150 right now
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- Get TurboTax Deluxe 2024 tax software for PC or Mac while it’s 30% off at $55.99 so you can take care of your taxes now rather than waiting for April
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.