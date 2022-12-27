Today’s deals: $50 Amazon gift card, $299 iPad, free music streaming, Apple deals, HP printers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It might seem like there isn’t much going on during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. We can assure you, however, that retailers are currently running some of the best deals of the year!

BGR’s shopping experts put together this great guide on today’s top deals. It’s packed full of our favorite deals you can get right now.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

To start things off, it’s time to score some great freebies!

First off, there’s a fantastic one-day deal you need to see. You can score a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy one year of Microsoft 365 Family. You probably use Microsoft 365 anyway, of course, so why not score a free gift card?!

Also, there are six different bundle deals that get you a free color LED smart light bulb when you buy an Echo device starting at $14.99. Or, you can get 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy Echo Buds 2 or Echo Buds 2 with Wireless Charging.

See all the best offers in our roundup of the best free stuff on Amazon. Plus, rake in up to $180 in bonus credits with our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals!

Apple fans have a few great deals to check out today, too. For example, AirPods Pro 2 are currently $30 off, and the Apple Watch Series 8 is up to $50 off. Plus, you can pick up a 10.2-inch iPad for only $299.

Other top deals today include HP printers on sale, the Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $174 instead of $300, the MyQ smart garage door opener for just $19.98, Esicoo smart plugs for only $3.99 each, great Bose home audio deals like the Bose Solo 5 soundbar for just $159, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker Bluetooth speakers & power stations, 11 pages of deals on window curtains, Ubras Everyday Bras, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Microsoft 365 Family | 12-month Subscription with Auto-Renewal [PC/Mac Download] + $50 Amazon G… $149.99 $99.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) $39.99 $17.97 Save up to 55% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $174.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $344.73 Available on Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $469.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $52.98 $14.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.67 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… $799.99 $599.00 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 6 pc Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Set w/ Deep Pock… $34.99 $24.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon