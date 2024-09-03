Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $40 Sony headphones, $50 Ninja blender, $140 AirPods 3, $60 foldable camera drone, more

By
Published Sep 3rd, 2024 7:43AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Tuesday’s top tech deals include plenty of lingering Labor Day sales that appear to be sticking around for the rest of the week. Sony headphones start at $39.99, and Ninja blender sales have prices from $49.99. Plus, AirPods 3 are back on sale, and you can get a best-selling $250 camera drone for just $59.99.

This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, September 3.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

