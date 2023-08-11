Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Pro Max Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $199 AirPods Pro 2, Dyson vacuum deals, PS5 sale, more

By
Published Aug 11th, 2023 8:44AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

We’ve reached the end of another week, and we’ve saved the best for last. Today’s top tech deals include best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $4 each. Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199, and there are other great AirPods deals as well. And you won’t want to miss today’s sale on Dyson cordless stick vacuums.

Plus, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more have been released, and there are deals that save you up to $1,000!

Keep reading to see our favorite deals of the day on Friday, August 11.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $425+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals