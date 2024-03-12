Today’s deals: $302 Apple Watch S7 in stainless steel, Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 7 in stainless steel for just $302 brand new! This is an Amazon Lightning deal though, and it will definitely sell out fast. Other top deals include discounts on Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, and more.

Keep reading to see our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 12.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured deals: GEEKOM A7 Mini PC

Our featured deal today is an exclusive discount that’s only available to BGR readers. You can pick up a brand-new GEEKOM A7 Mini PC with a rare $20 discount.

Of note, the deal is available directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725).

The GEEKOM A7 is an ultra-powerful PC that can run with much bigger rigs despite being so tiny. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chipset with 8 cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz. You also get AMD Radeon 780M graphics, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to 8K resolution.

This particular build also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a huge 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage.

Needless to say, this tiny computer is an absolute beast. Definitely take advantage of this deal and snag one with $20 in savings.

Available on Amazon

Again, this deal is available directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725). Just make sure you use the appropriate coupon code at checkout.

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon