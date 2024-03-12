Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $302 Apple Watch S7 in stainless steel, Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, more

By
Published Mar 12th, 2024 9:22AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 7 in stainless steel for just $302 brand new! This is an Amazon Lightning deal though, and it will definitely sell out fast. Other top deals include discounts on Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, and more.

Keep reading to see our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 12.

