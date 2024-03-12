Today’s deals: $302 Apple Watch S7 in stainless steel, Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 7 in stainless steel for just $302 brand new! This is an Amazon Lightning deal though, and it will definitely sell out fast. Other top deals include discounts on Dyson vacuums, Kick scooters, Samsung monitors, and more.
Keep reading to see our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 12.
Featured deals: GEEKOM A7 Mini PC
Our featured deal today is an exclusive discount that’s only available to BGR readers. You can pick up a brand-new GEEKOM A7 Mini PC with a rare $20 discount.
Of note, the deal is available directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725).
The GEEKOM A7 is an ultra-powerful PC that can run with much bigger rigs despite being so tiny. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chipset with 8 cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz. You also get AMD Radeon 780M graphics, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for up to 8K resolution.
This particular build also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a huge 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage.
Needless to say, this tiny computer is an absolute beast. Definitely take advantage of this deal and snag one with $20 in savings.
Again, this deal is available directly from GEEKOM’s website (coupon code bgra720off) or on Amazon (coupon code BGRGA725). Just make sure you use the appropriate coupon code at checkout.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can save another $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy medications
- Plus, you’ll also save $15 when you spend $60+ on bath & body products
- LIGHTNING DEAL: Apple Watch Series 7 in graphite stainless steel is only $302 until it sells out
- Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are on sale this week at great prices
- Kick scooters start at $26, and electric scooters are up to 42% off
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to purchase!
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $999 at Best Buy until it sells out
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189, the best price ever
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 iPad Air starts at $449 (all-time low)
- iPad mini is $99 off at $399.99 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get ready for spring 2024 with this great sale on Weber grills
- You’ll find two pages of discounted PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch games in Amazon’s big sale
- Samsung Discover might be over, but you can still save big on stunning Samsung monitors
- iRobot’s new Roomba sale saves you hundreds on popular robot vacuums, with prices from $179.99
- Score a Seagate 4TB external hard drive for $99.99
- Super Mario Bros Wonder is the best Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s 14% off
- I have this heated back and neck massager on my office chair, and it’s a dream — save $40
- ASUS ROG and TUF gaming laptops start at $799.99 on sale
- Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249
- GE CYNC smart light deals start at $15.98 right now
- Don’t miss these TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
- Check out the ASUS Zenbook 15 laptop while it’s 13% off
- Logitech PC gaming accessories are on sale this week
- Save big on Breville Barista espresso machines