Today’s deals: $3.25 smart plugs, camera drone sale, HP laptops, $100 off GoPro HERO11 Black, more

Prime Day 2023 might be long gone, but there are plenty of Prime Day-quality deals available right now. Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.25 each. There’s a big sale on Holy Stone camera drones, and HP laptops are discounted. Plus, you can save $100 on the waterproof GoPro HERO11 Black action camera.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, July 24.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon