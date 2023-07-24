Today’s deals: $3.25 smart plugs, camera drone sale, HP laptops, $100 off GoPro HERO11 Black, more

Prime Day 2023 might be long gone, but there are plenty of Prime Day-quality deals available right now. Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.25 each. There’s a big sale on Holy Stone camera drones, and HP laptops are discounted. Plus, you can save $100 on the waterproof GoPro HERO11 Black action camera.
This roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, July 24.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google Assistant and Alexa are only $3.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- This Holy Stone camera drone sale includes more than a dozen models
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 18% off right now — get it for $57.18 instead of $70!
- The GoPro HERO11 Black waterproof action camera is $100 off
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $29.99 instead of $55!
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at Prime Day’s price of $199
- The M1 MacBook Air is back down to Prime Day’s all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are down to just $99
- AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99 (that matches Prime Day’s price!)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off
- Or, save up to $200 on the even faster MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Get the insanely overpriced $300 Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit for just $42.64 — that’s 86% off, and it’s the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on any Apple accessory
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Govee LED light strips start at just $11.99, and you can get a 100-foot light strip for $44.99 instead of $71
- Bose QC45 ANC headphones and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are down to the best prices of the year
- The popular new DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable camera drone is down to $44.79 instead of $100
- Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for only $79.99 — it’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $379.99!
- There’s a special sale on HP laptops and monitors right now at Amazon
- BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals also includes tons of ways to get free money and bonus credit from Amazon
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
