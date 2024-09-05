Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 release date iPhone 16 Apple Watch Andor Season 2 Thunderbolts* iPhone 15 iOS 18 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $299 Apple Watch Series 9, Energizer battery sale, $650 Acer Nitro gaming laptop, more

By
Published Sep 5th, 2024 7:47AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Labor Day week marches on with so many impressive deals that our readers will love. The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off ahead of Apple’s Series 10 debut. Energizer AA and AAA batteries have deep discounts, so it’s a great time to stock up. One of the most popular Acer Nitro gaming laptops is down to just $649.99. Plus, there’s a huge sale on Waterdrop Filter RO systems.

Here, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, September 5.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals