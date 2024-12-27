Today’s deals: $279 iPad 10, SanDisk storage sale, $130 Beats Studio Buds+, $300 off Pixel 9 Pro Fold, more

Friday’s featured daily deals include several best-selling products available at the best prices since Black Friday. Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen tablet starts at just $279 right now, but several colorways are already sold out. Sandisk digital storage is on sale, and Beats Studio Buds+ are down to $129.99. You can also score a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable Android flagship for $1,499 instead of $1,799.

Plus, you can currently save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our earlier coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have to protect your privacy and data.

Here, you’ll find all the hottest deals of the day on Friday, December 27.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon