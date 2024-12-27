Today’s deals: $279 iPad 10, SanDisk storage sale, $130 Beats Studio Buds+, $300 off Pixel 9 Pro Fold, more

Friday’s featured daily deals include several best-selling products available at the best prices since Black Friday. Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen tablet starts at just $279 right now, but several colorways are already sold out. Sandisk digital storage is on sale, and Beats Studio Buds+ are down to $129.99. You can also score a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable Android flagship for $1,499 instead of $1,799.
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Best Waterdrop tankless under-sink RO water filter deals:
- Waterdrop G3P800: $50 off
- Waterdrop D6: Only $299 (save $100)
- Everyone who tries Beats Studio Buds+ seems to love them, and they’re down to $129.99 instead of $170
- There are so many great deals on SanDisk digital storage, like a SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card for $21.99, a SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD for $229.99, and a SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD for $499.99, down from $700
- The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is our favorite low-profile flagship robot vacuum and mop, and it’s on sale with a MASSIVE 47% discount right now
- The flagship Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale for $1,499, which is a solid $300 discount
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- Want a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for yourself and for a friend? They’re only $170 each when you buy a 2-pack
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- Score a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- Get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend $40 on over 1,000 qualifying items
- Save $25 when you buy $200+ of eligible sports & outdoor items
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- The new-for-2024 ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is on sale for $219.99, down from $250
- More than 1,000 people have bought a MOUNTRAX Heated Foot Massager Machine in the past month, and it’s now down to $98.99
- Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are on sale starting at just $289
- You can also save 20% on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is the hottest new Switch game out right now
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- Get a best-selling Levoit smart humidifier for $63.93 instead of $80
- The Beats Pill portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that people are obsessed with has a huge discount that cuts it to $99.95
- Energizer AA batteries and Energizer AAA batteries are on sale with discounts up to 34% off
- Polk Audio Reserve Series R600 tower speakers are worth every penny at $849, but they’re down to $595 each right now in every colorway
- Nearly every speaker Sonos makes is discounted in this big sale, plus you can save $100 on the stunning Sonos Ace ANC headphones
