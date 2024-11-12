Today’s deals: $270 Nintendo Switch OLED, $20 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, 20% off Peloton Bike+, more

Tuesday’s top daily deals include one of the best prices we’ve seen so far on renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition. You can also get the BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which 10,000+ people bought in the past month, for just $19.99, and the Peloton Bike+ is 20% off ahead of Black Friday.
Additionally, don’t miss these two killer promos that are running right now:
- T-Mobile: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line
- Exclusive deal: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum is only $151.99 (reg. $460) with coupon code VAC01BGR
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, November 11.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — T-MOBILE EXCLUSIVE: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line
- Nintendo Switch OLED refurbs in excellent condition are down to $270 — why pay $350 for a brand-new one?
- 🎉 Exclusive deal: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum is only $151.99 (reg. $460) with coupon code VAC01BGR
- 10,000+ people have bought the BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for only $19.99
- Save 20% and get the Peloton Bike+ at its lowest price of the season
- The Lenovo V15 business laptop with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is down to $449, which is a crazy price for a military-grade rugged laptop
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $167.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The new Narwal Freo Z Ultra is an upgraded version of our favorite robot vacuum & mop combo ever, and now it’s $200 off for the first time
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- These special promos get you Amazon credit and savings:
- The Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $99.95, or upgrade to a smartwatch with deals on the Fitbit Versa 4 ($80 off) and the Fitbit Sense 2 ($70 off)
- Get the $999, Ecoflow Delta 2 portable power station on sale for just $459, or upgrade to the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max for $999, down from $1,899
- Pick up a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Google’s hot new Pixel 9 AI-powered smartphone is $150 off at $649
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Score a Hisense U7 smart ULED TV with a massive 75-inch screen for just $897.99 on sale
- You can also save $802 on a Sony BRAVIA 8 smart OLED TV
- The super popular BLACK+DECKER dustbuster furbuster is down to $68.28, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month
- Google’s powerful Pixel 8 is one of the best smartphone deals out there at just $449 unlocked
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)