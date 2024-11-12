Today’s deals: $270 Nintendo Switch OLED, $20 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, 20% off Peloton Bike+, more

Tuesday’s top daily deals include one of the best prices we’ve seen so far on renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition. You can also get the BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which 10,000+ people bought in the past month, for just $19.99, and the Peloton Bike+ is 20% off ahead of Black Friday.

Additionally, don’t miss these two killer promos that are running right now:

This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, November 11.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR



Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon