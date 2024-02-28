Today’s deals: $27 Fire TV Stick, Keurig coffee makers, $87 AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, cheap mattresses, more

Wednesday’s roundup of our favorite daily deals includes a new sale on renewed Fire TV Sticks with prices from $26.99. You’ll also find half a dozen Keurig coffee makers on sale, and Zinus mattresses start at $85. Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Keep reading for more from Wednesday, February 28.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series phone with mind-blowing Galaxy AI features, and you’ll save up to $750!
- The awesome Potensic ATOM drone with a 4K camera and 3-axis gimbal is down to $279.99 instead of $350
- Certified Refurbished Fire TV Sticks are on sale starting at $26.99
- 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- 💰 Spend $60+ on bath and body essentials and save $15 at checkout
- Get the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU on sale for just $86.54 — it’s a great mid-range chipset with tons of bang for your buck
- Keurig K-Cup coffee makers are on sale starting at only $69.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back on sale for $199
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is $949 at B&H
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is down to $349.99 instead of $449 (all-time low)
- iPad Air is $50 off
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- More than 2,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
- There’s a big sale on best-selling Zinus memory foam mattresses with prices starting at just $85 — yes, you can actually get a mattress for under $100!
- meross Matter smart plugs are $10.50 each when you buy a discounted 2-pack
- You can also get the meross Smart Garage Door Opener for just $39.99, and it’s compatible with HomeKit
- Anker Soundcore A40 earbuds with active noise cancellation are down to just $53.99
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs start at $6.67 each for white bulbs and $10 each for color bulbs
- Kasa smart plugs are also on sale for as little as $6.17 each
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- There’s a huge Energizer sale right now, including always-charged LED flashlights for under $8 each
- Ninja cookware sets are on sale at the best prices of the year so far
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off at just $42 right now
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $103.55 thanks to a double discount