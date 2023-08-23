Today’s deals: $27 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, PS5 bundle deals, $219 Bose soundbar, OtterBox cases, more

Wednesday’s top tech deals are led by a few particularly impressive sales. Amazon’s blazing-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $26.99, which is just $2 more than its all-time low price. There are also several first-ever PS5 TV bundle deals that will save you up to 27%. Bose soundbars and OtterBox smartphone cases are on sale, too.
In this post, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, August 23.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Snag a $15 Amazon credit when you buy essentials with the promo code BTSSTOCKUP
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s fastest-ever Fire TV device, and it’s within $2 of the all-time low price at $26.99
- Sony PlayStation 5 & TV bundles have massive discounts up to 27% off
- Save on Bose speakers and soundbars, with deals starting at $219
- 🍎 TOP APPLE DEVICES ON SALE NOW 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock and 10% off
- Get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $219
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $269.99
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- Get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for as little as $680, depending on which band you want
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $4 each
- Sony noise cancelling headphones and earbuds are on sale this week
- Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $366.99, down from $470!
- There’s a big sale on OtterBox phone cases for iPhones, Galaxy phones, and more
- Mega-popular 23andMe DNA home test kits are up to 23% off in Amazon’s sale
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: