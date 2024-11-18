Today’s deals: $249 Oura Ring 3, 45% off LG C4 OLED TV, $70 Instant Pot Duo, $25 off winter fashion, more

Black Friday might officially start next week, but you wouldn’t know it to look at the crazy deals that are already available now. The super-popular Oura Ring Gen3 smart ring starts at just $249 this week, and you can save up to 45% on the LG C4 OLED TV. Also, the best-selling Instant Pot Duo is down to just $69.99 — it’s no wonder that over 8,000 people have bought one in the past month!
- New T-Mobile deal: Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, November 18.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 T-MOBILE EXCLUSIVE DEALS 🚨
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $249
- Save up to 45% on the stunning LG C4 OLED TV with this early Black Friday sale
- The Samsung S90D OLED TV is also on sale this week
- The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is down to $119.99 instead of $200 — it’s the perfect holiday gift for any kid!
- Instant Pot Duo has been bought by 8,000+ people this month, and now it’s on sale for only $69.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get the $130 JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $79.95
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- These special promos get you Amazon credit and savings:
- There’s a big EA sale that shaves 50% off Madden NFL 25 and EA SPORTS FC 25 for both PS5 and Xbox
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- The TOZO S2 44mm Android smartwatch is somehow on sale for just $19.99
- Get a $380 Vitamix Explorian blender for only $199.95 when you buy renewed
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- Also, the fan-favorite Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box is down to $29.99 instead of $45
- Save 20% and get the Peloton Bike+ at its lowest price of the season
- Nintendo Switch OLED refurbs in good condition start at $249.99 — why pay $350 for a brand-new one?
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale at a new all-time low price of just $21.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)