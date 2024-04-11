Today’s deals: $249 Apple iPad, $399 Google Pixel 7, Fire TV Sticks from $20, OnePlus sale, more

Thursday’s top deals include a big sale on OnePlus smartphones like the foldable OnePlus Open for $1,499. Or, if you want to spend way less on a new Android, the Google Pixel 7 is 33% off at $399. Apple iPad tablets and Fire TV Sticks are on sale too, and we found plenty of other great deals to tell you about.
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, April 11.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Free money from Amazon — Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Score a $599 Google Pixel 7 for just $399 on sale
- Fire TV Sticks start at $19.99 in Amazon’s new sale
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earphones with mind-blowing bass are on sale with a 23% discount — this is a new all-time low price!
- OnePlus smartphones are discounted today, including the foldable OnePlus Open
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- CLEARANCE: M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon, or get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes start at $24.96 in this big sale
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Over 2,000 people bought these KMC smart plugs in the past month alone, and now they’re on sale for $4 each
- Check out the meross Outdoor Smart Plug while it’s only $15.99
- The meross Smart Temperature Controller turns any AC into a smart air conditioner, and it’s 35% off right now
- All-Clad cookware is 30% off right now
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- The myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $59 instead of $100
- The COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer is under $100 for the first time in a long time
- Get the Wyze Cam v3 for $19.98, and other Wyze Cam models are on sale
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Samsung foldable smartphones start at just $899.99 right now