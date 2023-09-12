Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $24 waterproof speaker, $310 Apple Watch Series 8, Bose 700 headphones, more

Published Sep 12th, 2023 9:40AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Today’s top tech deals are headlined by the OontZ Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which has 141,000 5-star ratings and is on sale for $23.99. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for just $309.99 since the Apple Watch Series 9 model isn’t going to be a big update. Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones are on sale, plus there are tons of other great deals.

This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, September 12.

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the best deals in one place

