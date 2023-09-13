Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 September Apple Event Spy Shows watchOS 10 Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $200 Roomba with auto-empty, $70 off Nintendo Switch OLED, $45 camera drone, more

By
Published Sep 13th, 2023 9:20AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Wednesday’s top tech deals include a rare opportunity to get a refurbished Roomba i4+ EVO for $199.99. That means you’ll pay less than $200 for a Roomba with an auto-empty base station! You can also get the Nintendo Switch OLED console for as little as $279.99 renewed, and one of our favorite new foldable camera drones is on sale for $44.79.

Check out all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, September 13.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the best deals in one place

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals