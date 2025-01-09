Today’s deals: $20 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $23 space heater, $200 exercise bike, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include a super popular space heater that’s down to just $22.99. That explains why more than 20,000 people bought one in the past month alone. You can also save big on a best-selling waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, a best-selling exercise bike, and much more.

In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite deals from Thursday, January 9.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon