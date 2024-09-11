Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 Apple Watch iOS 18 iOS 18 release date iPhone 15 Andor Season 2 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, 23% off Galaxy Z Flip 6, $50 Ninja blender, $48 Anker ANC earbuds, more

By
Published Sep 11th, 2024 7:43AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Wednesday’s top deals include a special sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials you need anyway, like paper towels, dishwasher pods, and toilet paper. You can save up to 23% on Samsung’s latest foldable phones, and Anker’s super popular Soundcore Space A40 noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for just $47.99. Plus, the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is one of our favorite new models, and it has a $100 discount right now.

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, September 10.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals