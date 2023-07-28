Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, Ninja air fryer & blender deals, $84 MagSafe Battery Pack, more

Today’s best tech deals are dominated by Apple products, which makes sense if you’ve seen our guide on the best Apple deals. Highlights include $50 off AirPods Pro 2 and $15 off the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhones. Ninja air fryers and blenders also have deep discounts today. Plus, you can save up to $1,000 with Samsung’s new preorder deals on the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.
In this roundup, we’ll share our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 28.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is down to just $39.99 instead of $80
- Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for $99.99 on sale, or pick up the $170 Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer for $119.99
- On top of that, the Ninja BL770 Blender Mega Kitchen System is 40% off at $119.95
- You’ll find more than a dozen Philips Hue deals today, like a super popular A19 color bulb 3-pack for $79.99 instead of $135
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at Prime Day’s price of $199
- iPhone users should pick up a MagSage Battery Pack on sale for $84
- AirTag tracker 4-packs are 14% off at $84.99, which is cheaper than Prime Day’s deal
- The M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are $19 off
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro is $200 off
- Or, save up to $200 on the even faster MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
- Pick up a Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $219 instead of $279
- Bose QC45 ANC headphones and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are both $50 off
- KMC smart plugs with Alexa are down to $4 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is 18% off right now — you can get it for $57.12 instead of $70!
- Insignia F20 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV is on sale for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for only $79.99 — it’s the #1 best-selling television on Amazon’s entire site!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $385.99!
- BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals also includes tons of ways to get free money and bonus credit from Amazon
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
