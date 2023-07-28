Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, Ninja air fryer & blender deals, $84 MagSafe Battery Pack, more

Today’s best tech deals are dominated by Apple products, which makes sense if you’ve seen our guide on the best Apple deals. Highlights include $50 off AirPods Pro 2 and $15 off the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhones. Ninja air fryers and blenders also have deep discounts today. Plus, you can save up to $1,000 with Samsung’s new preorder deals on the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and more.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In this roundup, we’ll share our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 28.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon