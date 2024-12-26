Today’s deals: $198 unlocked iPhone SE, $100 Beats Pill, 30% off Polk Audio Reserve tower speakers, more

Thursday’s featured deals include a great chance to score a factory unlocked iPhone SE 3 for under $200. It may be the last iPhone ever to have a Touch ID home button, so stock up if you prefer it to Face ID. Other top deals today include deep discounts on the Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker, incredible Polk Audio Reserve tower speakers, and more.
On top of all that, you can currently save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have to protect your privacy and data.
This roundup has all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, December 26.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is our favorite low-profile flagship robot vacuum and mop, and it’s on sale with a MASSIVE 47% discount right now
- Score a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- The Beats Pill portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that people are obsessed with has a huge discount that cuts it to $99.95
- Best Waterdrop tankless under-sink RO water filter deals:
- Waterdrop G3P800: $50 off
- Waterdrop D6: Only $299 (save $100)
- Polk Audio Reserve Series R600 tower speakers are worth every penny at $849, but they’re down to $595 each right now in every colorway
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- Want a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for yourself and for a friend? They’re only $170 each when you buy a 2-pack
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The new-for-2024 ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is on sale for $219.99, down from $250
- Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are on sale starting at just $289
- You can also save 20% on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is the hottest new Switch game out right now
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Get a $10 Amazon credit when you spend $40 on over 1,000 qualifying items
- Save $25 when you buy $200+ of eligible sports & outdoor items
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Beats Solo 4 headphones are the #1 best-selling headphones on Amazon’s whole site while they’re down to just $99.99
- Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are 51% off at $169.99, and Beats Studio Buds are $79.99 instead of $150
- Energizer AA batteries and Energizer AAA batteries are on sale with discounts up to 34% off
- Nearly every speaker Sonos makes is discounted in this big sale, plus you can save $100 on the stunning Sonos Ace ANC headphones
- More than 1,000 people have bought a MOUNTRAX Heated Foot Massager Machine in the past month, and it’s now down to $98.99
- Get the #1 best-selling Ninja blender for $129.99 on sale
- Get a best-selling Levoit smart humidifier for $63.93 instead of $80
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.