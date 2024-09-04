Today’s deals: $189 Apple Watch SE, $1,000 off Sony OLED TV, $350 Dyson V8 Plus, $30 JBL earbuds, more

Today’s top deals include several awesome sales that are still around for Labor Day week. Apple Watch deals start at just $189, and you can slash up to $1,000 off the price of a stunning Sony XR80 OLED TV. Plus, there are deep discounts on some of Waterdrop’s best-selling tankless RO filter systems.
Keep reading to check out the hottest deals of the day on Wednesday, September 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 —The best-in-class touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a massive $500 discount!
- You can also save big on the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600 under-sink tankless RO systems
- The Sony BRAVIA XR80 OLED smart TV is up to $1,000 off, depending on which size you get
- Pick up the $470 Dyson V8 Plus cordless stick vacuum for $349.99, or upgrade to the Dyson V11 and save $100
- JBL Vibe Beam earbuds are on sale for just $29.99, and JBL Tune Buds with active noise cancelling are 50% off at $49.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399)
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- M2 iPad Air 13-inch: $735 (reg. $799)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $169) at Best Buy and Amazon
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max: $449 (reg. $549)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899.99 (reg. $1,099)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- There’s another offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on household essentials. Use both offers for $35 in total credit!
- Skullcandy Crusher is an awesome pair of ANC headphones that doesn’t get talked about enough — save 39% and score a pair for $139.88
- Ninja blender deals start at $49.99 for the Ninja Blast personal blender, or get the $140 Ninja TWISTi blender for $99.99
- Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones are down to just $39.99
- Want the best of the best? Sony XM5 headphones are $72 off, and Sony XM5 earbuds have a $52 discount
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The #1 best-selling drone on Amazon is the Velcase S101, and it’s down to $59.99 instead of $250 — that’s a massive 76% discount!
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- More than 20,000 people have bought this 11-piece Magic Bullet blender bundle in the past month, alone — now, it’s on sale for $31.50!
