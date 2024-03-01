Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $150 off eero Pro 6E mesh, Instant Pot air fryers, Fire Sticks, more

Friday’s top daily deals include a bunch of new ones that just popped up since it’s now March. There’s a new Amazon offer that slashes AirPods Pro 2 back down to an all-time low of $189. Plus, you can save $50 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card when you get an eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system. Instant Pot air fryers and Fire TV Sticks are on sale, and there’s so much more to see.
Here are all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, March 1.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- The super-popular Potensic ATOM drone has a 4K camera and a3-axis gimbal — get one for $279.99 instead of $350
- Spend $60+ on allergy meds and save $15
- Fire TV Sticks are on sale at the lowest prices of the year so far
- 💰 Spend $60+ on bath and body essentials and save $15 at checkout
- Get a $550 eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system and a $100 Amazon gift card for $499.99 ($650 value)
- Want to spend way less money? These TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
- Save big on Instant Pot air fryers
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $349
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen is down to $349.99 instead of $449 (all-time low)
- iPad Air is $50 off
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Amazon has 11 pages of Star Wars gear on sale right now
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off at just $42 right now
- More than 2,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
- Ecoflow portable power stations are up to $400 off right now
- There’s a big sale on best-selling Zinus memory foam mattresses with prices starting at just $85 — yes, you can actually get a mattress for under $100!
- Score a super-popular 1PLUS smartphone-connected electric scooter for $286 on sale
- Ninja air fryers and blenders are on sale, including the Ninja AF150 for $119.99 instead of $160
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- There’s a huge Energizer sale right now, including always-charged LED flashlights for under $8 each
- Add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to your car with this PLZ 10.1-inch touchscreen head unit for $189.41
- Keurig K-Cup coffee makers are on sale starting at only $69.99
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $103.55 thanks to a double discount