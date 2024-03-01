Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Vision Pro Review Google Gemini iMessage RCS Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2, $150 off eero Pro 6E mesh, Instant Pot air fryers, Fire Sticks, more

By
Published Mar 1st, 2024 9:33AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Friday’s top daily deals include a bunch of new ones that just popped up since it’s now March. There’s a new Amazon offer that slashes AirPods Pro 2 back down to an all-time low of $189. Plus, you can save $50 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card when you get an eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system. Instant Pot air fryers and Fire TV Sticks are on sale, and there’s so much more to see.

Here are all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, March 1.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $430+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals