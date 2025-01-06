Today’s deals: $185 iPhone SE, $99 Beats Pill, 30% off TurboTax Deluxe 2024, $500 off Peloton Bikes, more

CES 2025 takes place this week, which means we’re about to see hundreds of companies launch thousands of new products… that have AI for no reason. If you’d rather focus on stuff you might actually need this week, we found tons of great deals on top tech. Apple iPhone SE refurbs start at $185 unlocked, and TurboTax Deluxe 2024 is 30% off right now. You can also save up to $500 on Peloton Bikes this week, and the waterproof Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is under $100.
This big roundup features all of our favorite daily deals from Monday, January 6.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Score a factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for just — this might be the last iPhone EVER with a Touch ID home button, so stock up now while you still can!
- FEATURED DEAL: Waterdrop tankless under-sink RO water filters are on sale
- Waterdrop G3P800: $50 off
- Waterdrop D6: Only $299 (save $100)
- The water-resistant Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is back down to $99.99 instead of $150 right now
- Get TurboTax Deluxe 2024 tax software for PC or Mac while it’s 30% off at $55.99 so you can take care of your taxes now rather than waiting for April
- FEATURED DEAL: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a top model from 2024, and it’s on sale with a monster 43% discount right now
- Peloton Bikes are up to $500 off depending on which model you choose
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (back in stock after selling out!)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on must-have household essentials and get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Get the #1 best-selling INIU Wireless Fast Charger for just $12.99
- You can also upgrade to a 3-in-1 wireless charging station bought by 10,000+ people in the past month for $18.99
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- The top-rated FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is down to just $299 thanks to a double discount
- Get a comfy Niagara Sleep Solution queen bamboo mattress topper for just $28.79 when you clip the coupon and use the promo code WANTMORENSS at checkout.
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- More than 100,000 people have bought Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs in the past month, and now they’re 35% off at $29.99
- The eero Pro 6E is by far the best mesh wireless system in its class, and it’s $200 off at $349.99
- Keurig K-Cup coffee maker deals start at $59.99, or upgrade to the Keurig K-Classic for $79.99
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.